Elections Canada moves polling stations off Six Nations

Elections Canada has moved three polling stations from Six Nations of the Grand River to the Oakland Community Centre in Brant County.

An Elections Canada spokesperson said people registered to vote on Six Nations will be able to cast their ballots in Oakland.

He said the move was made because voters were being blocked on Six Nations.

Six Nations is part of Brantford-Brant riding.

Last week, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy called on Elections Canada to close its polling stations on Six Nations.

“This is a violation of not only treaty rights, but our human rights to exist as distinct people,” the confederacy council — the traditional leadership on Six Nations — said in a statement.

The council said it continues to “discourage Onkwehonwe from participating in the election of leaders of other governments.”