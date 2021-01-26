Eight new COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant

Article content

Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Brant County Health Unit said Tuesday.

The additional cases bring to 1,317 the number of local positive tests since the start of the pandemic last March. Of those, 1,264 have been resolved.

There are 46 active COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant.

Of those, six people are receiving treatment in Brantford General Hospital, while the rest are self-isolating.

Seven people in Brantford-Brant have died as a result of COVID-19.

A total of 2,552 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. The health unit completed vaccination of all local long-term care and retirement home residents last week. But vaccination of some staff and health-care workers is on hold because of the looming nationwide shortage of shots.

On Monday, the health unit on Monday declared an outbreak at a manufacturing/industrial building where three people have tested positive.

Also, on Monday, An outbreak was declared over at Fox Ridge Care Community long-term care home in Brantford, where two staff members had tested positive.

An outbreak is ongoing at Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford, where six staff members and one patient have tested positive for the virus.

A total of 64,556 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the community, including those at nursing homes, retirement homes and other congregate living facilities.

