Ed Ecker, who built a 40-year career at The Expositor when he moved to Brantford after training as a navigator bomber during the Second World War, died Monday, just weeks after celebrating his 97th birthday.

“Like a lot of newsmen of the day, dad had a gruff side,” said his son, John Ecker.

Ed Ecker was 'crusty' newsman

“It was kill or be killed in the business. People were pretty hard-nosed and he relished being seen as a grumpy contrarian. It was part of his brand and he wore it proudly.”

His son said Mr. Ecker had a quick response when staff of St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, where he spent his last years, asked how he was. “Nasty, mean and grumpy. How are you?”

He said he remembers his dad putting in long hours, often working 80 hours a week.

“After a long week of busy shifts, dad often would sleep in the car on Friday nights while mom and the kids did the grocery shopping.”

From his beginnings as a proofreader, for the “princely sum of $18 per week” as he used to remind his family, Mr. Ecker moved through various roles at The Expositor, including copy editor, photographer, reporter and then rising to city editor, news editor and finally senior editor before retiring in 1987.

He covered city hall, daily news and crime during his tenure and often reminisced about murders and the 1951 visit to Brantford by the then Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Mr. Ecker co-led with colleague Cliff Hume the effort to unionize The Expositor in 1958, a fight that resulted in a three-day strike and a first contract. That leadership won the men recognition from the American Newspaper Guild. In 1959, the two went to New York City to pick up a $500 award.

With his $250, Mr. Ecker bought his first car.