Earl Haig to open July 12

The city says the Earl Haig Family Fun Park will open on July 12, offering a leisure pool with waterslide, splash pad, playground and beach volleyball.

“Staff is hard at work preparing to open Earl Haig for the season,” Judy Wong Page, Brantford’s manager of aquatics and fitness, said in a news release. “We want to ensure the community has a supervised swimming facility for children and families to cool off, stay safe and have fun this summer,”

Earl Haig will be open Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Each person is required to book a time slot to enter the park, including children, aged two and under.

Park admission will be $4.50 a person for a 75-minute time slot; children two and under will be free.

Full payment is due at the time of booking.

Picnic shelters, day camps and aquafit classes will be available for an additional fee.