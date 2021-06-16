Earl Haig to open July 12
Article content
The city says the Earl Haig Family Fun Park will open on July 12, offering a leisure pool with waterslide, splash pad, playground and beach volleyball.
“Staff is hard at work preparing to open Earl Haig for the season,” Judy Wong Page, Brantford’s manager of aquatics and fitness, said in a news release. “We want to ensure the community has a supervised swimming facility for children and families to cool off, stay safe and have fun this summer,”
Earl Haig to open July 12 Back to video
Earl Haig will be open Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Each person is required to book a time slot to enter the park, including children, aged two and under.
Park admission will be $4.50 a person for a 75-minute time slot; children two and under will be free.
Full payment is due at the time of booking.
Picnic shelters, day camps and aquafit classes will be available for an additional fee.
Advertisement
Article content
The city says all preventative public health and safety measures are in place. Face coverings will be required at all times while indoors.
Pre-registration is required every Wednesday beginning at 7 a.m. for each 75-minute time slot, picnic shelter or 45-minute aquafit class, with bookings for the following week.
Registration for the week of July 12 begins on July 7 at Brantford.ca/RecConnect or by calling 519-759-4150. Review the Swim Admission Standards at bit.ly/SwimAdmissionStandards.
Earl Haig Aquatic Summer Day Camp will include structured swims, physically distanced outdoor games, crafts and more. Free extended care is available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Parents must drop off and pick up daily at the information desk. Recreational swims will not be offered as part of camp this year.
More information is available at Brantford.ca/SummerCamps. Registration will open June 16 at 8 a.m. at Brantford.ca/RecConnect.
More information can be found at Brantford.ca/EarlHaig or by calling 519-759-4150.