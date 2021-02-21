Drunk driver sentenced to three years in prison

LONDON Several factors favoured 24-year-old Daniella Leis as she was sentenced to three years in prison for causing an August 2019 Old East Village explosion that razed one home, damaged others and injured seven people.

The Kitchener woman, who is registered member of Six Nations of the Grand River, didn’t have a criminal record. She entered a guilty plea that spared victims a trial and, according to Ontario Court Justice George Orsini, she showed genuine remorse.

Drunk driver sentenced to three years in prison

“The sheer magnitude of the harm caused” and the need to send a “strong message” against impaired driving, however, demanded the three-year term, Orsini said.

The toll, the judge said, is “devastating and lasting” on the community and those who were directly affected.

“Nothing I can say or do today can ever repair the damage caused by Miss Leis,” he said.

Leis is also banned from driving for three years after she leaves prison.