Drugs, knives seized in traffic stop

Sep 01, 2021
Brantford police seized drugs and weapons during a traffic stop.
A 36-year-old Brantford man is facing drug and weapon charges after Brantford police stopped a vehicle driving erratically near Clarence and Colborne streets at about 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Police said a search of the vehicle yielded:

• 68.05 grams of suspected methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $6,805;

• 5.57 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $1,392;

• A digital scale and drug paraphernalia;

• Brass knuckles with a knife attachment;

• Seventeen knives, including one prohibited weapon: butterfly knife.

The male driver is charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and trafficking.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Brantford police street crime unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2286.

Additionally, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

