Drug dealer started adult life behind bars

In 2019, Bryce Saunders turned 18 and began committing crimes that, this month, led to a 5 1/2-year prison sentence.

Saunders, now 19, pleaded guilty to several crimes, including firearm offences, possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, break and enter, breach of bail and breach of court orders. The charges relate to incidents in July 2019 and January 2020.

“I appreciate that he’s a youthful but adult offender,” said assistant Crown attorney Anthony Minelli. “But the reality is that he had a loaded prohibited firearm in the same bag as drugs that are … a bane on our community.”

“That’s a significant aggravating factor. The court needs to balance his youthfulness and lack of record with the need to deter further individuals who might engage in such activity.”

Saunders was arrested, along with six others, after a drug raid by police. All were charged with drug and gun offences but Saunders opted to take responsibility for the 156 grams of cocaine and 10.7 grams of fentanyl found.