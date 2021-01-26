Drug dealer started adult life behind bars

The Ontario Court building at 44 Queen Street in Brantford, Ontario.

In 2019, Bryce Saunders turned 18 and began committing crimes that, this month, led to a 5 1/2-year prison sentence.

Saunders, now 19, pleaded guilty to several crimes, including firearm offences, possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, break and enter, breach of bail and breach of court orders. The charges relate to incidents in July 2019 and January 2020.

“I appreciate that he’s a youthful but adult offender,” said assistant Crown attorney Anthony Minelli.  “But the reality is that he had a loaded prohibited firearm in the same bag as drugs that are … a bane on our community.”

“That’s a significant aggravating factor. The court needs to balance his youthfulness and lack of record with the need to deter further individuals who might engage in such activity.”

Saunders was arrested, along with six others, after a drug raid by police. All were charged with drug and gun offences but Saunders opted to take responsibility for the 156 grams of cocaine and 10.7 grams of fentanyl found.

The sentence range on possession of fentanyl for trafficking is usually three to five years.

Defence lawyer Dayna Gulka said Saunders, whose large family moved 25 years ago to Brantford from Brunswick House First Nation, west of Timmins, Ont., grew up in poverty and was trying to help his family.

“Are you suggesting that’s why he was was dealing in fentanyl and cocaine?” asked Justice Gethin Edward.

“When a young person sees basic needs are not being met, then yes,” said Gulka. “That’s one of the only ways they see survival.”

She said that time in prison might give Saunders a chance to complete his high school credits.

“He’s so young. I’m hopeful he has a chance.”

Edward gave Saunders 20 months of credit for his time served, with the usual 1 1/2 days for each day of pre-trial custody plus additional “pandemic enhancement” for lockdowns and triple bunking that’s occurred over the last year in jails.

He was sent to prison for another 46 months.

“He was barely 18 years of age and did himself no favours when, after the first set of occurrences, he went out on bail and committed similar offences six months later,” said Edward.

The judge noted that Saunders saved the court “precious time” by pleading guilty.

Charges were withdrawn against those charged with Saunders.

