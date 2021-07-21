Driver's vehicle impounded for two weeks

A 26-year-old Brantford man has had his vehicle impounded for two weeks after police caught him going more than twice the posted speed limit in a community safety zone.

Brant OPP say the driver was going more 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Harley Road at 1:23 p.m on Tuesday. He was stopped by an officer conducting speed enforcement on Harley Road at the time.

The driver has been charged with race a motor vehicle – excessive speed and speeding 112 km/h in 50 km/h community safety zone. In addition to having his vehicle impounded, the man’s driver’s license has been suspended for seven days, Brant OPP said.

A community safety zone is a designated stretch of roadway marked with provincially-legislated signs that tell motorists that fines for speeding or related offences are doubled.

Community Safety Zones are sections of roadway where public safety is of special concern because of nearby schools, day-care centres, playgrounds, parks, hospitals Community Safety Zones may include roadways near schools, day care centres or senior citizen residences. They may also be used for collision prone areas within a community.

