Driver sought in hit-run

Police on Six Nations of the Grand River say they are looking for the driver of a grey GMC pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Police said the pickup’s driver ran away after hitting from behind a white Dodge Caravan on Second Line Road.

The driver of the Caravan was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the Caravan was preparing to make a turn into a Second Line address when it was struck. The impact sent the Caravan into a ditch, where it hit a pole, and then went on to collide with an unoccupied blue Kia in a parking lot.

The Caravan’s rear end and driver’s side were heavily damaged. The front end of the pickup, which was left in the middle of the road, was damaged.