Driver injured in single-vehicle crash
Article content
Police on Six Nations of the Grand River are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash at about 9 a.m. on May 1 on Mohawk Road, between First and Second Line roads.
The female driver was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with head injuries.
Driver injured in single-vehicle crash Back to video
Police said she was driving a silver 2010 Dodge Charger that landed in a ditch.
Before the crash, the northbound car entered the southbound lane, then swerved, jumped a laneway, entered the ditch, hit a hydro and came to rest in the ditch.
Any witnesses are asked to call Six Nations police at 519-445-2811.