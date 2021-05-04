Driver injured in single-vehicle crash

Expositor staff
Police on Six Nations of the Grand River are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash at about 9 a.m. on May 1 on Mohawk Road, between First and Second Line roads.

The female driver was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with head injuries.

Police said she was driving a silver 2010 Dodge Charger that landed in a ditch.

Before the crash, the northbound car entered the southbound lane, then swerved, jumped a laneway, entered the ditch, hit a hydro and came to rest in the ditch.

Any witnesses are asked to call Six Nations police at 519-445-2811.

