Driver injured in crash

A male driver was taken to hospital after being injured in a single-vehicle collision after 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 on Fourth Line Road.

Police said the vehicle flipped over into a ditch, after damaging a hydro pole.

The driver had been involved in a family dispute reported earlier to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Six Nations police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers-brantbb.ca.