Driver faces charges

A 19-year-old Brantford man is facing charges after Brant OPP stopped a vehicle at about midnight Monday on Brant Road.

Police said the vehicle was clocked at 60 km-h over the posted 80 km-h limit.

The driver is charged with racing a motor vehicle and speeding 50-plus km-h over the limit.

The driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle impounded, both for seven days.