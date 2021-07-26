Driver charged with impaired

Expositor staff
Jul 26, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP_logo

A 25-year-old driver is facing charges after Brant OPP responded to a call on the morning of July 22 about a vehicle stopped in a live lane at Burtch Road and Bateman Line.

Police said the driver, who is from Six Nations of the Grand River,  is charged with operating a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers