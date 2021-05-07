Driver charged after vehicle rollover

Expositor staff
File photo

A 21-year-old Burlington, Ont., man is facing charges after a vehicle clocked at 170 km-h rolled over on Highway 403 at about 1 a.m. on May 7.

The man is charged with racing a motor vehicle, speeding 50-plus kilometres per hour over the speed limit, careless driving and failing to comply with the province’s stay-at-home order.

His vehicle was impounded and his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

