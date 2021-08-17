Documentary looks at 401-corridor sex trafficking

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The duo behind a planned documentary about human and sex trafficking hopes to shed light on the “invisible crime” that happens along Highway 401 through Southwestern Ontario.

The corridor is full of “hot spots” for sex trafficking in Ontario, said Anna Jane Edmonds, producer and director of the proposed film, called Dark Highway.

The documentary, to be produced by Ballinran Entertainment, is in the midst of a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for full production costs, said Edmonds, a graduate of Western University in London, Ont.

She said she wants the film to educate viewers about the realities of children and women lured into trafficking and to inform the public how to help.

“It’s about showing all of the sinister things happening along the highway that we’re normally using to travel to see our grandparents or our children, and to go into the city or to school,” said Andrea O’Shea, co-producer of the film and supervising producer at Ballinran, a Stratford, Ont., film production company.

“We really just want to show the average Ontario family what to look out for in the dangers that are happening.”

Human trafficking — defined as the exploitation of people through force, fraud or coercion — is most common along corridors, including Highway 401, according to a study by the Centre to End Human Trafficking.

The study found sex traffickers use the routes to make the most profit, avoid police detection and keep their victims isolated.

“It’s a very Canadian problem,” Edmonds said. The average age of sex trafficking victims in Ontario is 13, and the average victim makes a trafficker $280,000 each year, she added.