DNA on child's underwear helps convict man

A Brantford man who said it was a “fluke” that his DNA was found on the underwear of a five-year-old girl has been sentenced to 15 months in jail.

The 28-year-old man, who was in a “limited” position of trust with the child, can’t be identified as it also could identify his victim. He was found guilty of sexual interference.

Justice Gethin Edward said the Crown proved that, in 2018, the man had licked the girl’s vagina

The judge said he relied on evidence given by the girl and on DNA forensic evidence.

Edward noted that, throughout the trial, the man maintained his innocence, saying his saliva was on the girl’s underwear “by some innocent means.” But the judge dismissed that contention.

“A fluke does not give rise to reasonable doubt in this court’s opinion.”

Edward reminded the man that courts have documented the long-term harm caused children in cases of sexual abuse, ranging from an inability to concentrate in school to prostitution, self-mutilation and suicide.