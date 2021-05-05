Death of migrant worker 'very traumatic'

Article content

The death of a young Caribbean migrant worker last week before he could even reach his job at a farm in Scotland has caused consternation among his co-workers and farm family at Welsh Bros. Farm.

Romario Morgan, 22, was to spend his fourth season at the small farm operation that specializes in corn, asparagus, peas and pumpkins.

“Everyone is wondering what happened, but we don’t have anything to speculate on,” said Charles Welsh, whose family has worked the land in Scotland for more than 160 years.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Romario. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Born in Bequia, an island in the Grenadines, and living in St. Vincent, Morgan, who was known as Mario, began working at Welsh Bros. when he was 18.

Along with some of his compatriots, he was 13 days into a quarantine in a Mississauga hotel last month when he stopped responding to texts from a cousin on April 29.