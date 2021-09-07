There is still time to apply to vote in the Sept. 20 federal election by mail but the deadline is approaching, says a spokesperson for Elections Canada.

Electors have until 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 to apply for a special mail-in ballot. Applications can be submitted online at www.elections.ca/home.aspx or through any Elections Canada office. The Brantford-Brant riding Elections Canada office is at 150 Savannah Oaks Drive, Brantford, and can be reached at 1-866-238-4181.

Deadline approaching for mail-in ballots

The first step for voters is to ensure they’re registered to vote, which can be done by visiting the website. Once that’s confirmed, voters can then click on the “vote by mail” icon and follow the instructions, said Rejean Grenier, regional media adviser for Ontario for Elections Canada.

Upon approval of the application, a special ballot voting kit will be sent out.

“It’s very important to remember that special ballots don’t include the names of the candidates,” Grenier said. “It’s up to the voters to know the name of the candidate they want to vote for and to write it on the special ballot included in the kit.”

Running in Brantford-Brant are: Conservative Larry Brock, Karleigh Csordas, of the Green Party, Liberal Alison Macdonald, New Democrat Adrienne Roberts, Cole Squire of the People’s Party of Canada and independents Leslie Bory and John (The Engineer) Turmel.

Grenier said It’s important to write clearly, spell the candidate’s name accurately and ensure the special ballot is returned to Elections Canada in time to be counted. Mail-in ballots must be received by he close of polls on election day.