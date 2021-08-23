Dave White loved talking to people about their appliances

The longtime owner of Dave White Appliance Service in Paris loved talking to people about his job.

“Even when we went to the grocery store, people would come up to talk about appliances,” said his wife, Debra.

Mr. White died Aug. 14 at age 69 after complications following emergency surgery.

It seemed to his family as if everyone in the area had a refrigerator, stove, washer or dryer that had been repaired by Mr. White over the years.

After working at White Farm Equipment and then Paris Appliances, Mr. White found he had a talent for taking apart and repairing appliances. He went to school and kept up on courses about appliance repairs.

“He would always take the time to talk to people – even if it was just on the phone about their machines,” said Debra. “He just loved people.”

The Whites married 18 years ago but had been together since 1975 when Debra followed Mr. White’s rock band, The Morticians, wherever they played.

“He was fun and caring,” she said, adding: he was “a little devil at times and hated authority but, as time went on, he mellowed and became more romantic.”

The Whites travelled and enjoyed their home in Paris, where Mr. White loved gardening.

He was an avid golfer and always looked forward to the next tee time at Flamborough Hills Golf Club.

Mr. White generated lots of discussion with his opinionated social media posts about politics and, in particular, politicians.

“You either loved him on Facebook or you hated him for his political views,” said Debra. “He was into everything and knew a lot.”

She said her husband had no plans to retire. He was working on a new garden and looking forward to using tickets for a Toronto Blue Jays game.