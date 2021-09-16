Curling tournament gets backing from city councillors
Article content
City councillors are behind providing support to hold a curling tournament at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, provided the event is broadcast by the CBC.
Advertisement
Article content
The 2021 Brantford Mixed Doubles Curling Classic will be held Dec. 9 to 12. Over the course of four days, 32 teams will compete.
Curling tournament gets backing from city councillors Back to video
The event will provide berths to the Olympic trials for the top two Canadian teams, which will advance to the Canad Inns Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trial in January in Manitoba, which will decide the pairing that will represent Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The Brantford event is expected to draw teams rom Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia and Scotland.
The event organizer, Brantford resident Jay Allen of Epsilon Productions, has requested the city eliminate ice rental fees for nine days for one rink at the Gretzky centre in order to set up, hold the tournament and tear down. Allen also has asked for the city to sponsor the event for $1,500 annually (2021-2024) for the next Olympic run.
A report from city staff said the lost fees related to rink rental, and cost for the setting up, tearing down and additional staffing at the Gretzky centre for the tournament add up to $60,000.
The report said local sports organizations will be displaced by the tournament, including the Brantford Minor Hockey Association, Brantford Girls Hockey Association, local high school hockey programs, Brantford 99ers Hockey Club Jr. A, adult renters and walking track users. Revenue from those rentals is estimated at about $20,000.
Brian Hughes, Brantford’s director of parks services, said that tournament organizers usually pay arena user fees and any associated costs, including cleaning.
Advertisement
Article content
“Jay’s done a lot of work on this,” said Mayor Kevin Davis. “But it’s a big ask.”
The mayor said he is concerned about the precedent the agreement would set, noting there are other worthy groups who use city facilities.
Allen, who has been running the curling events for years, said the tournament brings the “best curlers in the world to Brantford.”
He said he is currently in negotiations with CBC for online streaming of the event on Dec. 9 and 10, and for national broadcasts on Dec. 11 and 12. But Allen said he hasn’t yet secured a written commitment from the broadcaster and “should know in the next couple of weeks.”
Allen said the CBC coverage would promote the city with footage of local sites and the city logo would be featured prominently in the arena and be seen often by viewers.
Allen took issue with some of the projected costs in the city staff report, including a $10,500 cost to remove and replace the glass and remove netting in the Gretzky centre for the curling tournament.
Hughes said specialized equipment is needed to remove the glass and netting and city staff may not be trained to do some of the required tasks.
“Putting together an event of this magnitude requires additional resources,” said Hughes. “We love to host special events but there are costs.”
City staff estimate the economic impact of 70 athletes and 10 production staff staying overnight in Brantford would bring about $29,000 to local hotels and restaurants.
Advertisement
Article content
“I’m not sure where these numbers come from,” said Allen, describing the estimate as low.
Coun. John Sless urged fellow councillors to support the curling event.
“This is not a tournament, it’s qualifying for the Olympic Games,” he said.
“This is big, big stuff. There are international teams coming with an entourage. The national exposure is a very big part.
“Having just come through COVID, we can fill up hotels and restaurants for a week. It’s not direct money for the city but those people pay taxes to the city. There’s a lot more to this than the dollars and cents. It’s not an expense but an investment in promoting our city.”
Council’s community development committee recommended the city take on expenses up to $60,000 for the tournament provided it gets written confirmation of CBC’s coverage of the event. The matter requires approval at an upcoming council meeting.