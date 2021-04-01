Crown appeals acquittal of former Brant councillor on sex charges

The Crown is requesting a new trial for a former Brant County councillor acquitted in February of sexual offences.

Leonard Henry Bekendam, 63, was found not guilty in a Hamilton court after a three-day trial on one count each of sexual assault and sexual touching involving a Hamilton teenager.

At the beginning of the trial, Bekendam’s lawyer attempted to have his client’s criminal history suppressed but the Crown, saying it showed a pattern of behaviour, won a motion to present it as “similar fact evidence.”

The Crown filed an appeal March 10, saying the trial judge erred in his evaluation of that similar fact evidence.

Bekendam was sentenced to four years in prison and put on the sexual offenders registry after his 2013 conviction in Brantford on 11 charges of sexual assaults on young males from 2006 to 2010.

The Crown says the judge erred in “his assessment of the evidence based on impermissible assumptions and stereotypes.”