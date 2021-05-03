Crash leads to impaired charge

Article content

A 32-year-old Brantford man is facing charges after Brant OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on April 30 on Cockshutt Road.

The man is charged with having a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit and impaired driving.

Police said two occupants of the vehicles treated for minor injuries at hospital.

ATVs stolen

Brant OPP say three all-terrain vehicles were stolen in two separate thefts last month from rural properties.

At about 10:30 p.m. on April 22, two ATVs stored on a trailer were stolen from a property on Tenth Concession Road. One is a black and silver 2020 Can-Am Renegade with a back rack and mud tires and Ontario plate 7PH29. The key is glued in the ignition. The other is red 2006 Honda Rubicon 500 with Ontario plate 53LL3.

And, at about 5 p.m. on April 24, a 2014 silver-grey 2014 Can-Am Outlander was stolen from the front yard of a home on German School Road, while the owner was in another area of the property. The ATV, with Ontario plate 72ED6. was last seen eastbound on German School Road, east of St. George Road.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.