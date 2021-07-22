Crash causes power outage for about 1,800 Brantford Power customers
Police are investigating a crash that resulted in a power outage Wednesday night for about 1,800 Brantford Power customers.
At about 10 p.m. on West Street, near Margaret Drive, a vehicle struck a hydro pole, police said.
The male driver was transported by Brant Brantford paramedics to Brantford General Hospital.
The crash turned out the lights in the area of West Street and Brier Park, a Brantford Power spokesperson said.
Power was restored to most customers by 10:50 p.m.
“We want to thank our customers for their patience while our crews restored power Wednesday evening,” the spokesperson said.
The utility provided updates about the progress of repairs on Twitter @BrantfordPower and on its website at www.brantfordpower.com .