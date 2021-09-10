COVID surge on Six Nations cause for concern
A combination of rising cases of COVID-19 and a low vaccination rate will see Six Nations of the Grand River move to a higher alert level on its pandemic response framework.
After months of being at the lowest level “green,” Six Nations on Monday will move to “orange” which is the middle of the five levels. The second level is yellow, the fourth is red and the fifth is black.
Lori Davis-Hill, director of Six Nations Health Services, said a surge in cases is mainly attributed to the Delta variant of the virus in the community and private gatherings where people are not following pandemic protocols.
“The move to a new category is a signal to the community that we are at a heightened risk,” Davis-Hill said in an email to The Expositor on Friday.
“A higher alert level means we will be reducing gathering sizes for certain sectors to reduce the risk of outbreaks.”
The orange category restricts gatherings to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors, and tightens protocols for team sports, fitness classes and indoor dining.
Over the last week, Six Nations has recorded 32 new COVID cases in a population of fewer than 13,000 people, giving the area the highest incidence rate in the province.
While Brantford and Brant County’s weekly incidence rate stands at 36 cases per 100,000 people, the rate on Six Nations is almost eight times higher at 281 cases per 100,000.
The reproductive number for the virus, which has to be under one in order for cases to be ebbing, is at 1.36 on Six Nations. The provincial reproductive number is currently 1.03.
The surge of COVID cases on Six Nations comes after months of almost no cases at all.
Currently, there are 41 active cases, with two people hospitalized with the virus and 180 people under self-isolation orders.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Six Nations has recorded 11 deaths due to COVID.
Data posted by Six Nations health show that, of the COVID cases in the last week, six were fully vaccinated.
While Six Nations health officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated, statistics show a low vaccination rate compared to neighbouring municipalities and to Ontario overall.
According to the public website, 57 per cent of the entire Six Nations population have received their first dose of the vaccine and 54 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The Ontario rates for the total population are 74 per cent for first doses and 68 per cent for those fully vaccinated.
Davis-Hill said some residents got their shots off of Six Nations, which has affected the vaccination rate. But she added that she knows “people simply do not trust the vaccine” and are waiting to see how others react to the shots.
“Our community has and continues to experience, systemic racism in the health-care system and mistrust in the government,” she said.
Still, the recent surge in COVID cases encouraged many in the community to get their shots.
“We’re working to educate the community about vaccines, the development process and their safety, to support the community in their decision-making and combat misinformation that may be circulating through social media,” said Davis-Hill.
Vaccines were offered early to all of Canada’s Indigenous populations deemed at higher risk because of the virus.
Davis-Hill urged residents to follow health precautions, like mask wearing outside the home, and to take seriously all potential symptoms of COVID-19.
“Limit the spread of your illness by staying home when you are sick,” she said.
“Get a COVID test to rule out the virus. Please consider a vaccine if you haven’t already gotten your two doses because we are seeing less severe symptoms of the illness in those who are fully vaccinated and catching COVID.”
Health officials are also trying to get more accurate information from people who may have been vaccinated off-reserve and are asking them to get in touch to share their status.
More information on the coronavirus and Six Nations can be found at www.sixnationscovid19.ca
