COVID outbreak at BGH stroke unit

Expositor staff
Apr 30, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Five additional critical care beds have been opened to permit Brantford General Hospital to receive additional patients from outside of the area. Expositor file photo
Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared Friday on the C2 stroke unit at Brantford General Hospital after one patient and one staff member tested positive for the virus with presumed acquisition on the unit.

The Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates BGH, said there are no new patient admissions to the stroke Unit and visitors are not permitted, unless for compassionate reasons. A letter will be provided to all patients notifying them of the outbreak.

BCHS said it has safety precautions in place to protect patients, families, visitors, employees, physicians and volunteers.

They include:

  • Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting all hospital areas;
  • Mandatory masks for all staff and visitors;
  • Using appropriate personal protective equipment;
  • Limiting patient visitors
  • Contact tracing of impacted patients, staff and visitors (if applicable) with ongoing follow-up.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers