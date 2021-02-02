Three new local COVID cases

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Tuesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

That brings the cumulative number of cases since the virus began last March to 1,355 and leaves 38 known active cases in the community.

On Monday, the health unit announced the ninth local COVID-19 death — a man in his 50s, who got the virus through community transmission. On the weekend, a woman in her 80s, who was in close contact with an active case, was identified as the eighth local death.

Local cases have been dropping in the last few weeks. For the week ended Jan. 31, 45 new cases were reported, the same as for the week ended Jan. 24. That’s down from 117 in the week ended Jan. 17 and from a record 167 for the week ended Jan. 10.

Two outbreaks remain in the community but both are stable, Stedman Hospice has seven staff members and one patient that have the virus and a local manufacturing or industrial site has three cases confirmed.

On Six Nations of the Grand River, a small spike of recent cases and a death have brought the numbers there to a total of 154 cases and two deaths. Ohsweken Public Health has attributed recent cases to midwinter ceremonies that took place Jan. 15-26 and asks people who were at those ceremonies to get tested.

Ontario reported 745 new cases Tuesday but clarified that cases were drastically under-reported as the public health system migrates to a new reporting system.

