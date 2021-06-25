COVID-19 testing centre reduces hours

Article content

The hours of the COVID-19 assessment centre in Brantford have changed.

As of Friday, the centre, operated by the Brant Community Healthcare System, is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Previously, it was open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The assessment centre is at the civic centre auditorium, 79 Market St.

“The change was prompted by a decrease in demand for COVID testing in the community,” said Alena Lukich, a spokesperson for the healthcare system, said. “Our analytics have also informed us that the majority of testing appointments over the past several months have been booked between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

To book an appointment online visit: www.bchsys.org/en/covid-19-online-scheduling.aspx .

Appointments also can be booked by calling 519-751-5818 or by e-mail to Covid.assessment@bchsys.org .

As of Friday, 109,809 tests for COVID-19 have been performed at the centre.