COVID-19 outbreak declared at Grand Erie Education Centre

The Brant County Health Unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday at the Grand Erie Education Centre on Erie Avenue in Brantford.

An outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school.

The Grand Erie District school board said news of the third COVID-19 case at the education centre came on April 22. The first case was identified on April 12 and the second on April 14.

No other buildings at Erie Avenue location are affected, the board said.