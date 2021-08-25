COVID-19 outbreak declared at BGH unit

Expositor staff
An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared Wednesday on B6 unit at Brantford General Hospital after three patients tested positive for the virus.

The Brant Community Healthcare Service, which operates BGH, said visitors will not be permitted to the unit, unless for compassionate reasons.

The BCHS said safety precautions are in place to protect the health and wellness of patients, families, visitors, employees, physicians and volunteers.

They include:

  • Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the environment.
  • Screening everyone before entering the hospital.
  • Mandatory masks for all staff and visitors
  • Using appropriate personal protective equipment;
  • Limiting visitors.
  • And contact tracing of impacted patients, staff and visitors (if applicable) with ongoing appropriate followup.

