Article content Brant County is expanding its partnership with Equal Grounds Community Gardens. Plans call for communal gardens to be created this spring at Axton Park in Paris and at the Scotland Community Centre in Scotland. Details, including the size and number of plots, are still being worked out, county councillors were told at an administration and operations committee meeting this week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. County expanding community gardens Back to video The gardens will be operated by the Equal Grounds organization, which has vegetable gardens at various locations in Brantford. A home garden program started last year by Equal Grounds in the county attracted 20 participants and generated 400 pounds of produce that was donated to the Brantford food bank. An additional 500 to 600 pounds were consumed by participants. Drainage superintendent Brant County councillors have approved plans to hire RJ Burnside and Associates to serve as drainage superintendent.

Article content The Guelph-based company will provide service on an hourly basis through its Woodstock office. It also will help develop a program to deal with the about 180 municipal drains in Brant. Inquiries concerning drainage or drainage emergencies will be handled through the county’s roads division, including an after-hours dispatch service. The drainage superintendent is expected to begin work in May. The number to call for after-hours service is 519-442-7268. Councillors voted in January to hire an engineering consulting service to provide drainage superintendent after learning some municipal drains hadn’t been maintained for three or four years. Some of the drains date back to the 1920s and 1930s. Farm drainage is important to many residents in the county but haven’t, in the past, received the same kind of attention that is given to roads and sidewalks. Pride lawn signs Residents in Brant County will get another way to celebrate Pride Month in June. County councillors voted this week in favour of providing lawn signs marking Pride Month to residents through the county’s customer service offices or by curbside pickup. “We’ve been asked for lawn signs because we can’t do many of the things we would normally do,” Coun. Marc Laferriere said. “People still want to celebrate but right now we can’t congregate because of COVID-19.” Coun. John Wheat questioned the idea of allowing more signs in the county. “I support Pride but I don’t know if we need to put up lawn signs.”

Article content Wheat noted that the county last year put up “slow down, kids are playing” signs, which have lost their impact and many have become eyesores. But Mayor David Bailey said the Pride signs would only be up for a couple of weeks. County councillors earlier this year voted to have a rainbow crosswalk painted on the middle crossover in dowtown Paris in recognition of Pride. Brantford city council has approved a similar plan to support the local LGBTQ+ community. Brant held its first Pride flag raising ceremony in 2019 in an event that attracted 80 people. In 2020, a much smaller ceremony was held due to COVID-19. County staff said the cost for the signs would be below $1,000. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

