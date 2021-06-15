Brant councillors have mixed reaction to city's Oak Park Road decision

Article content

A Brant County councillor says she is glad the city has reversed course on its proposed $100-million Oak Park Road extension.

“That proposed road was not very popular with any of the residents in that area of Brant County,” Coun. Joan Gatward said at a meeting Tuesday of county council’s administration and operations committee. “It also wasn’t popular with the people in West Brantford.”

Gatward said that when she read that the project was done, she thought “good,” because no one wanted it.

“I don’t know whose idea it was but it wasn’t a good idea in my opinion to put a four-lane expressway over a cemetery.”

Gatward made the comments after Coun. John Wheat raised the Oak Park Road extension project at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The council of the City of Brantford has put off making a decision on the extension of Oak Park Road,” said Wheat, adding that he had discussed the issue with Coun. Brian Coleman prior to the meeting. “We’re very disappointed that that term of council would not face the music and make a decision.”