Brant councillors have mixed reaction to city's Oak Park Road decision
A Brant County councillor says she is glad the city has reversed course on its proposed $100-million Oak Park Road extension.
“That proposed road was not very popular with any of the residents in that area of Brant County,” Coun. Joan Gatward said at a meeting Tuesday of county council’s administration and operations committee. “It also wasn’t popular with the people in West Brantford.”
Gatward said that when she read that the project was done, she thought “good,” because no one wanted it.
“I don’t know whose idea it was but it wasn’t a good idea in my opinion to put a four-lane expressway over a cemetery.”
Gatward made the comments after Coun. John Wheat raised the Oak Park Road extension project at Tuesday’s meeting.
“The council of the City of Brantford has put off making a decision on the extension of Oak Park Road,” said Wheat, adding that he had discussed the issue with Coun. Brian Coleman prior to the meeting. “We’re very disappointed that that term of council would not face the music and make a decision.”
Wheat said city councillors, when faced with a tough decision, put the extension off to be dealt with the next council.
The next city council could have 10 new people who aren’t even familiar with the situation, he noted.
“So we’re disappointed in the city, that they wouldn’t make a decision.”
Gatward said city council has not put off making a decision.
“My understanding is that the City of Brantford has canned the project.”
Just over a couple of weeks ago, city councillors, faced with stiff opposition from many residents, decided to put the brakes on the proposed extension. Councillors also voted to explore alternatives that would provide residents with better access to Highway 403.
As well, city councillors voted to develop a regional transportation plan with the county.
Coun. Marc Laferriere asked for an update on the transportation issues being discussed by the two municipalities.
And he questioned the appropriateness of criticizing the actions of another council.
Coun. David Miller said makes sense for the county and city to work on a regional transportation plan.
“I would look forward to that,” Miller said. “I think that’s something that we have to move forward on.
“And, like Coun. Laferriere, I’d be a little leery about criticizing another council because I know that, for ourselves, there is a lot of information that we read before making a decision.”
While they are seeking an update on transportation discussions with the city, councillors took no formal action or position on the city’s request.
