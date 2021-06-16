Councillors support community improvement grants
Brant County councillors have approved three community improvement grants for buildings in Paris.
Councillors voted in favour of providing up to $15,000 to repair brickwork on the upper area of the facade of the Arlington Hotel at William Street and Grand River Street North and repair chimneys on the parking lot side of the building.
There are also plans to improve the parking lot of the hotel, which offers 23 rooms and has a restaurant and meeting spaces.
Councillors also supported a grant of up to $10,725 for facade and sign improvements at One Grand River Street North. Plans call for the existing stucco to be repaired and new awnings and trimwork to be installed.
A grant of up to $2,625 was supported for a tenant at 26 Mechanic St. for facade improvements. Plans call for the installation of signage, repairs to the existing awning and the painting of the exterior.
The grants are expected to be approved when county council meets June 22.
The grants program is a way for county council to support downtown businesses and property owners make improvements to their buildings.
Councillors have approved 39 downtown projects, of which 26 have been completed and nine are in progress. Four applications have been withdrawn.
Health hub furnishing contract
A contract to provide furnishings to the Brant Community Health Hub has been awarded to Jeff”s At Work Office Furniture.
The company, located on Colborne Street East in Cainsville, submitted the lowest of six bids, which ranged from $210,500 to $278,387.
The contract includes the supply, delivery and installation of furniture for the health hub, which is under construction on Curtis Avenue behind the main fire hall in Paris.
The $13-million health hub will house family physicians, a pharmacy and a range of other health and social services. Construction is expected to be completed this summer.
