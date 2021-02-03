Councillors back police headquarters expansion plans

Article content

City councillors are supporting a $39-million redevelopment and expansion plan for the Brantford police headquarters on Elgin Street.

Council’s operations and administration committee voted Tuesday night in favour of the plan, which is expected to get approval when council meets Feb. 23.

The plan calls for city staff to negotiate to purchase two acres from the police headquarters’ Elgin Street neighbour, Enbridge Inc.

As part of the design phase, city staff have been told to look at making the headquarters carbon neutral, include a third floor for future growth and an additional 20,000 square feet to accommodate ambulance/paramedic services.

Councillors were told over a year ago that the current headquarters is at maximum capacity and no longer meets the needs of the police service.