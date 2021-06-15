Article content

Brant County has a “glorious opportunity” to attract more industry along the Highway 403 corridor, says a veteran councillor.

“When we didn’t have the 403-Rest Acres Road for economic development and to capture some assessment, we weren’t doing that well,” Robert Chambers said during a special council meeting held recently to discuss the county’s new official plan.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Councillor wants Brant to seize 'glorious opportunity' Back to video

“We were losing opportunities…. Everything was going somewhere else and, what we were selling, no one was buying.”

Chambers said he worries more opportunities will be lost if the county doesn’t work towards capitalizing on the 403 corridor.

He said he believes more must be done to create industrial land along the corridor, including the proposed Bishopsgate Road interchange.

“I’ve been around for 35 years and I’ve seen opportunities missed and I see a glorious opportunity along the 403 corridor where we can capture assessment that will enable us to afford the social development the county is moving towards.”