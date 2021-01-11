Council on aging wants help teaching tech to seniors

Article content

The Grand River Council on Aging is hoping to inspire young people to help connect seniors to technology.

Lucy Marco, president of the charitable non-profit organization, says technology can help many socially isolated older people to remain in touch with their community.

“There are a lot of people in this community who live alone,” said Marco. “And, if you don’t choose to be lonely and it’s forced on you. it’s hard on your emotions.”

Because of the pandemic, the council has spent much of the last year pivoting to using online technology.

It had to deal with a loss of operating funds and a big decrease in volunteers with people unable to participate in events.

Now promoting virtual volunteerism for seniors, the council has just announced regular events using the Zoom online video conferencing service. The events, scheduled every two weeks, will feature guest speakers discussing the importance of mental, physical and social activities.