Condominiums proposed for former Burford elementary school property
Proponents of a condominium development in Burford are hoping residents will back their project which they say fills a growing need in the community.
The plan, which has yet to be approved by Brant County Council, calls for two three-storey condominiums to be constructed on the former Burford elementary school property at 6 Maple Ave. Combined, the buildings would have 80 units.
Condominiums proposed for former Burford elementary school property Back to video
“There is a need for this kind of housing in Burford,” Mukesh Grover, owner of the property, said. “There are people in the community who are older and can’t keep up their houses anymore.
“They want to stay in Burford but can’t because the housing they’re looking for isn’t available.”
There are others who are from Burford who have moved away to get the housing they need and would like to move back, he added.
The project is being led by Lanca Contracting Ltd.
Although pricing hasn’t been determined, similar projects being built by Lanca in other communities feature units that range in price from $290,000 for smaller one bedroom suites to larger three bedroom suites that sell for $500,000.
Grover made the comments to correct some misconceptions about the proposal.
Some people believe that rental apartments are being built on the site and others think the units will be low-value and include geared-to-income housing. While there is a need for that kind of housing, proponents of the condominium proposal, say their project is aimed at a different market.
“When I talk to people about this project, I think of my grandparents,” Nathan Lancaster, president of Lanca, said. “They lived in Burford all their lives and in their later years, they moved into West Side Village.
“But they had to wait four years before they could get in.”
West Side Village is a housing development in Burford that accommodates seniors.
Mike Robinet, who lives on Maple Avenue North immediately adjacent to where the condominiums are proposed, believes the property should be developed.
But he opposes the condominium proposal and has started a petition against the proposal because he thinks 80 units on the site are too many.
“We’re all on wells and septic tanks out here and a lot of us are worried about what something like this would do to our water supply,” Robinet said. “That’s a big concern for a lot of us.”
Instead of condominiums, Robinet said he’d like to see a cul-de-sac with six or seven houses on the property. That, he said, would be more in keeping with the neighbourhood.
Told of the concern about water, Lancaster said its something county staff will review carefully before approving the project. As well, there are ways of addressing the water issues.
A public forum about the proposal was held recently but didn’t attract many people because it was held virtually.
“I think a lot of people are really looking forward to COVID being over with so we can meet in person,” Robinet said. “A lot of people, especially some of us older ones, have trouble tapping into zoom meetings.”
It was noted that Lanca has successfully completed similar projects in other communities.
