Article content

Brantford police and the city are looking into complaints after an “offensive billboard” was spotted in both Brantford and Brant County.

The billboard features the likeness of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to Adolf Hitler with Trudeau performing a salute. In large letters, the board also says: “Trudeau 4 Treason” and features a Canadian flag that seems to be dripping. It is strapped to a mobile trailer and has been spotted in multiple locations.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Complaints made against 'offensive' billboard Back to video

“Brantford Police Service is investigating the report of the offensive billboard at the intersection of Colborne Street and Alfred Street,” said police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond.

She said police are examining issues that have to do with the board’s “offensive and divisive nature.”

A Simcoe woman who reported the board to Brantford’s city bylaw enforcement said she finds its message “unacceptable.”

“I think you shouldn’t be able to depict some things,” said Leah Kocmarek. “Freedom of speech is not absolute in Canada.”