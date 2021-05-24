Community gardeners get growing

Article content

Community gardens are special for Aliki Mikulich and Julia VanDasselaar.

They were up up early on Sunday morning to plant vegetables at Buck Park on Spring Street in Brantford. Armed with shovels and gardening gloves, they spent the morning planting and getting to know each other better.

“When COVID-19 first hit, all my survival skills kicked in because I started worrying about food security,” Mikulich said. “When you’re part of a community garden, you’re helping to address that.

“You’re growing fresh food for yourself and your neighbours.”

Helping others is part of the appeal of community gardens for VanDasselaar.

“You get to work with people, be part of a team, part of a community effort,” said VanDasselaar, adding that she also likes that a portion of the harvest is delivered to local food banks.

They are part of the Equal Ground Community Gardens movement that started in 2009, led by Cheryl Antoski, who is also a city councillor representing Ward 4. The group provides support to a network of community gardens throughout the city and, more recently, Brant County.