Coldest Night of the Year walk goes virtual

This year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk will look different but the goal remains the same, says organizer Charlie Kopczyk.

“It’s all about helping young people in our community,” said Kopczyk, president of Why Not City Missions. “It’s helping those young people who are homeless or dealing with poverty-related issues and coping with mental-health issues.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

“This year, largely because of COVID-19, issues like anxiety have really become a problem for a lot of young people in our community.”

Why Not City Missions is an outreach program that provides a range of services, including food, clothing and other supports to young people through the Why Not City Youth Centre. It has long been a part of the Coldest Night of the Year Walk in Brantford, which typically brings together more than 150 people for an organized stroll.

But, because of COVID-19, instead of walking together, participants will be walking on their own.