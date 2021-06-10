





Article content The next time you’re in a situation where it seems you don’t have a prayer, try one from German-American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr (1892-1971). It’s just 25 words but powerful and unpretentious — a plea for insight, comfort and strength. You’ve likely heard part of it, but probably not in its original form, which is much more profound than the modern version known as the Serenity Prayer. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Closing our eyes to real focus of Serenity Prayer Back to video Though popularized by Alcoholics Anonymous, Niebuhr’s prayer goes back to 1932. when he was a much-admired preacher and professor. He was one of the most influential theologians of the last century, Martin Luther King admired his “unswerving devotion to… freedom and justice,” and he’s one of Barack Obama’s favourite thinkers. Written as part of a long-forgotten sermon, the prayer was penned at a time of great turmoil and uncertainty that included the Great Depression and the rise of fascism in Europe. Niebuhr felt people were essentially good as individuals, but often forsook their decency and ideals when acting as a group.

Article content So, he wanted to focus responsibility back on the individual. That’s clear in his original prayer, so let’s do a contrast. First, the current version: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.” But here’s how the prayer was first written: “God give us grace to accept with serenity the things that cannot be changed, courage to change the things that should be changed, and the wisdom to distinguish the one from the other.” The core difference is that the original asks for grace to accept the things that can’t be changed. Grace is God’s unconditional love for us and the power He gives us to live right. So, first and foremost, Niebuhr’s prayer asks for acceptance that some things can’t be changed. It also asks for courage to change what “should” be changed, not what “can” be changed. As explained by the theologian’s daughter, Elisabeth Sifton, he wanted to go beyond asking what a person “can” do and focus on what we “must” do, to pursue dignity and justice. While the AA prayer focuses on dealing with personal challenges, the author really wanted us to look at what we’re doing as a society to bring about changes that are morally essential. At the time he wrote the prayer, Niebuhr was a fixture on the university speaking circuit and routinely challenged students to work together to make the world a better place. But. even when Niebuhr wrote his prayer, he didn’t think it was anything special. It probably would’ve faded into oblivion, had it not been for Winnifred Crane, one of Niebuhr’s students, who went on to become a leader in the Young Women’s Christian Association.

Article content She used his prayer in many of her speeches and writings. By the early 1940s, the prayer was commonly included in newspaper obituaries, which is where AA leaders in New York City first found it. “Never had we seen so much AA in so few words,” said Bill W., co-founder of the recovery program. During the Second World War, soldiers took the prayer overseas on printed cards. Today, it’s more popular than ever. When I look at my own life, there are things I want to have, want to do, and want to be, but can’t — and I’m not OK with that. I struggle with feelings of loss, disappointment and regret, and sometimes even envy and resentment. But I work at not letting my desires and failures torment me. And I do that by using the gift of resignation. We normally think of resignation as something negative, but I find it anything but. In my view, it just makes sense to recognize the reality of a situation once you carefully weigh the facts, circumstances and options in a given situation and see that some things just can’t or won’t change, no matter how much we want them to. In those circumstances, I’m resigned, but not serene. I suspect there are many like me, and no amount of superficial religious platitude is going to bring us peace and tranquility. That’s where the grace comes in. We have to live each day with quiet acceptance made possible through the power of God, but we don’t need to feel guilty for feeling what we really feel. Maybe this says more about me than anybody else, but Niebuhr seems to prove my point with the rest of his prayer: “Living one day at a time, enjoying one moment at a time; accepting hardship as a pathway to peace; taking, as Jesus did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it; trusting that You will make all things right if I surrender to Your will; so that I may be reasonably happy in this life, and supremely happy with You forever in the next.”

Article content But there’s a thin line between serenity and complacency. So when it comes to social change, we have to make sure we don’t get too comfortable. Our hearts should break over the things that grieve God, and we must muster righteous anger over things that offend Jesus, like hatred, racism, and the exploitation of others. It’s not just that those things SHOULD change, they MUST change. And that will only happen when enough of us use our passion and talents to make it so. Amen. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

