City's monthly building reports stopped

Expositor staff
Sep 08, 2021  •  16 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The City of Brantford's monthly building statistics report stopped abruptly after the March report.
How many building permits did the city issue in August?

How about in April, May, June or July?

Although the city usually publishes monthly building statistics, the last report was for March.

Andy McMahon, Brantford’s chief building official, said the halt in published statistics has to do with an overhaul in the reporting of building permit activities.

Maria Visocchi, Brantford director of communications and community engagement, said that review could be completed this month.

In the meantime, she said she could provide information on specific developments of interest.

A request in August from The Expositor for information about all projects over $1 million in April, May, June and July has, so far, not been answered.

Monthly building reports from the city normally document the number and type of building permits issued, how many new dwelling units have been created and a list of all major projects in excess of $50,000.

