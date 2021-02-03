City welcomes provincial infrastructure funds

Article content

Reconstruction of the St. Paul Avenue corridor is one of three projects the city will be able to undertake thanks to provincial infrastructure funding, says Mayor Kevin Davis.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of strong communities – it`s the roads, sewers, water and wastewater services,” Davis said Wednesday at a virtual news conference held by Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma. “And, if the backbone isn`t strong, the community isn`t strong.`

The mayor said the city needs provincial funding to ensure services meet the needs of residents.

Also at the news conference was Brant Mayor David Bailey, whose municipality is receiving $1,097,617 from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund. The city is getting $3,456,359.

Bouma said strong municipalities are vital to the success of the government`s COVID-19 action plan.

`This provides municipalities with the stable, ongoing, flexible funding that they need to address needs that are important to their communities,` Bouma said. “These projects will lay the foundation for a strong economic recovery in Brantford, Brant and Six Nations because they will create jobs, stimulate economic growth and attract investment.“