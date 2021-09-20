This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content City councillors are asking the province to immediately give the Brant Community Healthcare System permission to plan for a new hospital and the money to pay for it.

Article content At its most recent meeting, council’s operations and administration committee supported a resolution asking the Ontario government to move ahead with Stage 1 of planning “for this critically important project.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City wants province to immediately approve, fund hospital redevelopment Back to video “This is an urgent need for our community,” stressed David McNeil, president and CEO of the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris. “We are running at 99 per cent and 100 per cent capacity every day. This is urgently needed in terms of our community growth. Every day counts here.” A redeveloped facility at BGH’s current Terrace Hill site – essentially a new hospital — would cost about $1 billion. Of that cost, the community would be responsible for covering 10 per cent – or $100 million. Mayor Kevin Davis said BCHS staff and administrators have been working toward a redeveloped BGH “but they can’t achieve this dream on their own.” “They’re going to need help from everyone in the community,” said Davis. “There are a lot of other communities that want a new or upgraded hospital and the province only has so much money available. So, we have to speak with a loud and united voice.” Acknowledging that planning for a new hospital should have been done sooner, McNeil said the BCHS made a “pre-capital submission” to the province about a redeveloped hospital in February 2020. In September of that year, the province said the submission had been forwarded to the government for political prioritization.

Article content Since then, said McNeil, hospital administrators have been “working tirelessly” with Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma to move the project forward to the next stage, which is permission to plan. He said that stage will cost about $3 million and include extensive community consultation, engineering, traffic control and other studies, environmental assessments and a detailed population analysis. There are three more stages in the planning process before construction can begin. “In Brantford and Brant County, the system is already full and the population is growing,” said McNeil. “Time is ticking.” Preliminary plans call for the construction of a nine-storey tower that would house in-patient services. It would increase hospital beds to 470 from the current 321, with potential for that number to go up after all of the projections for the city’s growth are considered, said McNeil. Plans call for the E and H wings of the hospital to be demolished, with the new tower built adjacent to the upgraded B, C and D wings. The D wing was built just 15 years ago at a cost of about $70 million. The entire project would take 10 to 15 years to complete. McNeil said the B wing, where the majority of patients are currently housed, has outdated plumbing and mechanical systems, the hallways are cluttered and the rooms are small. Just 11 per cent of the patient rooms are private and most patients must share a bathroom. He said there are huge operational challenges for BGH staff to provide care. They are often crowded around patient beds, which McNeil said can lead to injuries. The deficiencies of the building have become particularly apparent during the pandemic as staff manage infection control.

Article content With the city’s population expected to continue to grow, McNeil said there will be opportunity to further expand the hospital in the future. He said some land around the hospital has been acquired by the BCHS and negotiations are underway with other property owners. Davis said an upgraded hospital is the No. 1 public project for the community. “It’s indisputable the current facility doesn’t meet the needs of our current population and will in the future be woefully inadequate given the population growth the province expects for our area.” Davis said there are many benefits to redeveloping the hospital at its current site rather than constructing a new facility on the city’s outskirts. He said its central location makes the hospital accessible to everyone, particularly those who rely on public transit. A redeveloped BGH also would make use of the D Wing and is the preferred choice of the Ministry of Health, said the mayor “It’s essentially a new hospital and we’ll get it much more quickly and more economically at the current site.” Meantime, plans are moving forward for a $25-million redevelopment of the hospital’s emergency department, which sees about 59,000 patients a year. The project will be done in two phases. First, the space will be doubled in size, then renovation to the entire area will be completed. The Brant Community Healthcare System is waiting for approval to move on the Stage 4 of the project – the development of tender documents. McNeil said he’s also excited about a second CT scanner coming to the hospital, which he hopes will be up and operational by next June.

