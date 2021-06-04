City, county to open splash pads June 5

Article content

The city and county say they will open splash pads on Saturday.

The city splash pads are at : Harmony Square, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Bridle Path Park, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Tutela Park, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; and Mohawk Park Sprinklemania, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The city said there will be a 30-minute time limit per turn if there is a lineup.

“We ask visitors to be respectful and allow everyone to have a turn. Visitors are also asked to follow public health measures in place to keep everyone safe.”

Health measures include maintaining physical distancing of six feet from anyone outside your household and following posted capacity limits and regular splash pad rules.

The county splash pads are at: Burford Community Centre, 14 Potter Dr. Burford; Paris Lions Park, 80 Laurel St., Paris; and Sunny Hill Park, 87 Sunnyside Dr. St. George.

The county pads are open Monday to Friday , 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday , 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The county says there will be a maximum of 25 people allowed in the splash pad area and maximum capacity limits will be posted at each splash pad.

The county also said that its customer service offices located at 66 Grand River St. N., Paris and 26 Park Ave. Burford, will re-open starting June 7 at 8:30 a.m.

These offices will resume normal hours of operation, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For the latest information about city services and facilities, visit www.Brantford.ca/OpenandClosed.

Expositor Staff