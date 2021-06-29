City to donate $100,000 to Save the Evidence campaign

The city is donating $100,000 to the Woodland Cultural Centre’s Save the Evidence campaign in honour of the Indigenous children who died at Indian residential schools.

The donation is one of several measures approved by city councillors this week at a special meeting council.

“I’d like us to make a real contribution to the Save The Evidence campaign in honour of the children,” said Coun. Richard Carpenter, who brought forward the motion calling for the donation.

The Save the Evidence campaign seeks to preserve the history of the Mohawk Institute in Brantford, one of the oldest and longest running residential schools in Canada.

Carpenter’s motion came during a lengthy debate about the most appropriate way for the city to honour the children whose unmarked graves have been found at former residential schools in Kamloops, B. C., and in Saskatchewan.

All councillors agreed the city must take action but disagreed on how it should be done. Some suggested taking more time to consider options.

But Carpenter said the city must take immediate action.

“The time is now,” he said. “Brantford citizens want to pay their respects.

Councillors also voted to spend $100,000 to create memorial space at downtown Victoria Park and the Children’s Memorial Garden at St. Andrew’s Park on Brant Avenue. That resolution came following a lengthy debate about a staff proposal that included putting a fence around Victoria Park and hiring security to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week to protect a memorial that included orange lights.

Several councillors spoke against the staff recommendation, arguing a public park should not be fenced off. Some also objected to spending $75,000 on security.