City sports complex closed by bylaw department
Access Storage Sports and Entertainment Complex on Wayne Gretzky Parkway has been shut down by the city’s bylaw department due to virus-related concerns.
Maria Visocchi, Brantford’s dierctor of communications and community engagement, said Thursday that an inspection showed the facility was not compliant with COVID-19 orders.
“Our bylaw staff had to advise ownership to cease operations immediately. Brant County Health Unit supported the city’s position and actions.”
Bill Harding, volunteer chair of the Brantford Sports Council that manages the 74,000-square-foot facility, said he is still getting a handle on concerns raised by the city.
“We’re in discussions with the city on a number of issues about the requirements around this pandemic,” said Harding.
He said the facility has strict health protocols and each of the sports groups that work out of the building has further pandemic-related rules that must be followed by players.
“We’re proud we haven’t had a single case of COVID-19,” Harding said. “It’s about considerations that need to be made so we have a safe and healthy environment for all.”
He said the facility has been working with both the city and the health unit on issues but declined to provide details.
Sports groups that rent space in the complex were notified of the closing late Wednesday afternoon.
Harding said he doesn’t know how long the shutdown will last.
“We want to be co-operative.”
The complex provides year-round space for baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, hockey, golf and other sports. Several minor sports organizations and the sports council moved into the building in 2018 to help run it.
