City sports complex closed by bylaw department

Access Storage Sports and Entertainment Complex on Wayne Gretzky Parkway has been shut down by the city’s bylaw department due to virus-related concerns.

Maria Visocchi, Brantford’s dierctor of communications and community engagement, said Thursday that an inspection showed the facility was not compliant with COVID-19 orders.

“Our bylaw staff had to advise ownership to cease operations immediately. Brant County Health Unit supported the city’s position and actions.”

Bill Harding, volunteer chair of the Brantford Sports Council that manages the 74,000-square-foot facility, said he is still getting a handle on concerns raised by the city.

“We’re in discussions with the city on a number of issues about the requirements around this pandemic,” said Harding.

He said the facility has strict health protocols and each of the sports groups that work out of the building has further pandemic-related rules that must be followed by players.