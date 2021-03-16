City police seek help locating woman

Expositor staff
Mar 16, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Christina Victoria Bucci
Christina Victoria Bucci jpg, BR

Brantford police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old woman.

Police said Tuesday they are concerned for the well-being of Christina Victoria Bucci.

She is described as white, five-foot-seven, with a small build, dark long hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be in the Brantford, Hamilton or Dunnville areas.

Anyone with information about Bucci is asked to contact Det. Jason Sinning at 519-756-7050, ext 2265.

To remain anonymous, contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers