City police seek help locating man

Brantford police said Thursday they are seeking the public’s help to verify the location of Brandon Powless.

Police said Powless, 39, was last seen on downtown Colborne Street on Feb. 27.

He is Indigenous, about five-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a tuque and a dark hooded sweatshirt with a skeleton pattern, and dark pants, shoes and boots.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-756-0113.