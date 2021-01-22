City police get funding to help those at high risk

Susan Gamble
Brantford Police received government funding to help pay for two projects aimed at helping at-risk people in the community.
Brantford is one of 16 police services receiving extra funding from the Ontario government to combat violence.

As part of a $2.8-million investment over two years, money will go to combating gun and gang violence, sexual violence and harassment, as well as human trafficking – three areas that have been identified as provincial priorities.

In Brantford, $1,348,572 will go toward two mobile crisis rapid response teams, which partner an officer with a mental-health specialist and support the crisis outreach and support team, which is designed to respond to people in crisis.

Brantford police also will receive funding for the Brant community response team, a collaborative multi-agency initiative that seeks to address the needs of high-risk people and families by getting them help within the community.

“This addresses persons at an acutely-elevated risk of harm due to drug use, victimization and mental-health issues,” said Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond.

“It is a valuable initiative as it works to … increase access to services and support … as well as reducing risk before crisis occurs.”

Police services getting funding are required to report back on the outcomes of their initiatives.

The funding comes on top of $195 million the province already provided for a previous community safety and policing grant program and $112 million put into the guns, gangs and violence reduction strategy.

The funding categories include helping pay for staff or equipment to help fight gang violence, substance abuse, sexual violent and harassment and to support victims of human trafficking.

Brantford’s funding has to do with crime prevention initiatives for vulnerable groups.

