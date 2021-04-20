City police cleared in woman's injury

Article content

The province’s Special Investigation Unit has determined Brantford police committed no criminal offence in the arrest of a 30-year-old woman, who was treated for a fractured wrist.

In fact, SIU director Joseph Martino said in a report that the woman, who was drunk at the time of her arrest, may have been hurt before police even arrived.

The report said the woman called police last Oct. 20, saying her boyfriend had hit her.

Police arrested both the woman and the man, releasing the boyfriend with an appearance notice and holding the woman in custody due to her intoxication.

The SIU said that, during her arrest, the woman resisted officers. She complained that her wrist hurt when she was put in a cruiser and an officer checked her handcuffs to ensure they weren’t too restrictive, said the SIU.

While at the Brantford police station, the woman resisted a search by a female officer, so two other officers checked on the safety of the first officer, said the report. Once the woman was handcuffed with her arms behind her back, she was escorted to the cells.